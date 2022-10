Oct 16 (Reuters) - STATE NEWS AGENCY:

* UAE'S BAYANAT AIMS TO LIST 22.22% OF ITS SHARES IN ABU DHABI STOCK EXCHANGE THROUGH IPO.

* UAE'S BAYANAT SAYS IPO TO START ON OCT 21-25, SHARES LISTING WILL BE ON OCT 31. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Louise Heavens)