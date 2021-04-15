Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UFA Co-operative Announces Engagement with SVG Ventures | THRIVE

04/15/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. ("UFA") is pleased to announce they will be engaging with Silicon Valley based SVG Ventures | THRIVE, a leading global investment and innovation platform. This strategic collaboration will deliver numerous benefits and opportunities to the co-operative and UFA members alike, including access to key innovators in the agriculture industry and a pipeline to regional, national and global startups.

SVG Ventures | THRIVE has a private global network of over 5,000 startup founders across 100 countries. Recognized as the most active agtech investor in the world, they currently have a portfolio count of more than 50 investments in the agriculture sector, including seven Canadian investments. SVG Ventures | THRIVE works with many corporate, government and ecosystem partners that include Bayer, Forbes, Corteva, Farm Credit Canada, Kubota, Trimble, Land O’Lakes, Taylor Farms, Western Growers, Olds College and ATB Financial, along with numerous other North American and global companies.

“The THRIVE platform is going to be an exciting next step into the innovation space for UFA as we work with them on identifying the challenges of our members and where we might be able to facilitate that connection with some proven startups that offer a solution,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO, UFA. “Technology changes rapidly, especially in the agricultural industry, and we recognize the need to start driving it for our members. SVG Venture’s vision to advance the future of food and agriculture through innovation is a great fit for us and will allow us to present those value-add propositions and solutions.”

“Our aim is to understand the pain points a farmer faces, help them be more productive and bring them solutions that add value to their businesses while also contributing to a more sustainable future for agriculture” said John Hartnett, Founder & CEO of SVG Ventures | THRIVE. “We look forward to collaborating with UFA to source and curate technology companies that address UFA’s and its customers’ innovation challenges.”

As part of the engagement agreement, SVG Ventures | THRIVE will be running an Annual Industry & Technology Trends workshop for UFA members which aims to share key innovation gaps, visualize solutions and opportunities from startups and promote cross-collaboration for innovation. It also allows for participation in cross-industry workshops, and events and connection with industry peers.

UFA is committed to the investment it has made to innovation over the last year, ultimately to bring new opportunities and add value for our members. “Our mandate has always been about staying the course and making smart decisions. It’s more important than ever that UFA makes the right business decisions—even in a challenging economic and political environment—and invests in diversified solutions for the future so that we remain financially healthy for many years to come,” adds Bolton.

About UFA Co-operative Ltd.:

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores, and a support office located in Calgary. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services, and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members, and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

About SVG Ventures | THRIVE

SVG Ventures | THRIVE is the leading global agrifood investment and innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, and comprised of top agriculture, food & technology corporations, universities, and investors. With a community of over 5,000 startups from 100 countries, the THRIVE platform invests, accelerates, and creates unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to scale globally to solve the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries. SVG’s existing global partners include Media Partner Forbes and leading government, agriculture, and technology corporations such as Corteva, Driscoll’s, FCC, Kubota, Land O’Lakes, Trimble, Taylor Farms, Valmont, Yamaha Motor Ventures and Wilbur-Ellis. Crunchbase recognizes SVG Ventures as the most active AgTech investor in the world with a portfolio count of 50 investments in the space. Learn more at www.thriveagrifood.com.


Trish Nixon
UFA Co-operative Ltd.
403-875-7595
trish.nixon@ufa.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aResults of Stellantis' 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
11:15aAIRBUS  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:15aLANXESS AG  : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11:15aCardionomic Announces First Patients Enrolled in CPNS Pilot Study
PR
11:15aMY INTELLIGENT MACHINES INC.  : Secures $5 Million in Seed Financing to Support International Sales and Growing Capabilities
BU
11:14aTRATON  : Sustainable transformation as the key to success
PU
11:13aBlack and Hispanic firms half as likely to get needed financing, Fed study finds
RE
11:13aFGEN INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fibrogen Inc.
PR
11:12aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : PR - The Versailles Court of Appeal confirms that Veolia fully complied with its obligations to Suez employees in connection with its acquisition of the 29.9% stake
PU
11:12aACE Urges for a Technology-Neutral Approach to Infrastructure and Incentives for E15-E85 and Flexible Fuel Vehicles
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ