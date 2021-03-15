UFCW 1518 Calls on Boston Pizza to Reverse its Sexist Skirt Policy

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Female servers and hosts at a Boston Pizza location are fighting back against a sexist policy requiring them to wear skirts at work.



"Boston Pizza franchise owners have implemented a "skirt policy" that is not only sexist, it objectifies women in their workplace," said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak. "This policy needs to end now. And we are calling on Boston Pizza to ensure that none of their locations ever institutes sexist dress code policies again."

Several workers at the location reached out to UFCW 1518 about the skirt policy. They had attempted to resolve the dress code issue themselves by bringing it up with restaurant management, but their requests were ignored.

On Thursday, March 11, UFCW 1518 reached out to the Boston Pizza location to ask that they rescind the sexist policy immediately. The owner has not taken any action to indicate that he would change the dress code or meet any of the workers' reasonable demands.

The workers at this Boston Pizza location are moving forward with a union drive in response to their many issues at work. They will be voting on joining UFCW 1518 this week.

UFCW 1518 often negotiates uniform and dress code issues at the bargaining table. Recently, workers at Clarity Cannabis won the right to have a say in the design of their uniforms when they ratified their first collective agreement.

UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 25,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, grocery, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Eva Prkachin, Press Secretary

UFCW 1518

604.612.1464 | eprkachin@ufcw1518.com