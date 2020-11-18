Log in
UFG Insurance : Worth It scholarship window open for 2021-2022 academic year

11/18/2020 | 10:02am EST

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UFG Insurance is proud to offer a college scholarship for the fourth year as part of its Worth It distracted driving awareness program. The application period is currently open for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Ten eligible students from across the country have an opportunity to earn a $2,000 scholarship by expressing why life is worth more than the dangers of driving distracted.

"Hundreds of students applied for our Worth It scholarship last year," explains Katie Jensen, UFG community relations coordinator and Worth It program liaison. "Each applicant poured profound thought and reflection into the real — and preventable — epidemic of distracted driving."

Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll (or current undergraduate students already enrolled) in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire academic year.

"UFG is proud to invest in 10 promising futures," Jensen states, "made even more promising by pledging to focus on the road every time they drive."

The first 400 qualifying applicants will be considered with the scholarship window closing on January 28, 2021, at the latest. Awardees will be notified in April 2021. More details, including requirements, are available at ufgworthit.com.

UFG launched its Worth It distracted driving awareness program in 2017 to help drivers realize the deadly dangers of unfocused habits behind the wheel. Since then, more than 6,000 people have signed the Worth It pledge to avoid distracted driving.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG, Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

 

Contact: Casey Prince
Assistant Vice President &
Marketing Communications Manager
UFG Corporate Communications
319-399-5622 (w), 319-360-5578 (c)
cprince@unitedfiregroup.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ufg-insurance-worth-it-scholarship-window-open-for-2021-2022-academic-year-301176112.html

SOURCE UFG Insurance


© PRNewswire 2020
