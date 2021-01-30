Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UFW United Farm Workers of America : 01/30/2021 UFW Wins Injunction Forcing Foster Farms to Protect Workers From COVID

01/30/2021 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Believed to be first injunction against a meatpacker for covid safety issues nationwide

Today, the Superior Court of California in Merced County granted the United Farm Workers' (UFW) request for an injunction to force Foster Farms in Livingston, California to comply with basic COVID safety regulations. The preliminary injunction requires Foster Farms to maintain numerous safety guidelines to protect workers from COVID as the case proceeds.

'Today's clear win for workers is one step in our ongoing effort to protect workers from COVID. The workers who risk their lives to keep our food system functioning should never have to choose between going to work and staying healthy,' said Erika Navarrete of UFW. 'While it shouldn't require court action for a company like Foster Farms to fully protect its workers, we will do anything necessary to ensure that the lives of workers are actually treated as essential.'

'Foster Farms has used its political and market power to evade responsibility and today's ruling is a key step in holding them accountable,' said Jamie Crooks of Elk Hills Research. 'We proudly support UFW's efforts to provide a safe workplace, even in the face of opposition from powerful agricultural conglomerates.'

In December, UFW and individual workers filed a lawsuit that resulted in a temporary restraining order requiring Foster Farms' chicken processing plant in Livingston, California to follow COVID safety rules that the company is resisting an order to comply with despite nine workers at the plant dying and over four hundred becoming infected.

The lawsuit came after the Livingston Plant suffered a second outbreak in December, which is still ongoing according to Merced County Health Officials. Today, the court converted the existing temporary restraining order, imposed on December 23, to a preliminary injunction.

The lawsuit is United Farm Workers of America, et al. vs. Foster Poultry Farms (Merced County Superior Court, Case No. 20-CV-03605)

Press Contact: Elizabeth Strater, UFW: estrater@ufw.org

UFW Background: Begun in 1962 by Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and other early organizers, the United Farm Workers of America is the nation's first enduring and largest farm workers union. The UFW continues organizing in major agricultural sectors and advocating for every farm worker towards a fairer food system. The UFW continues to actively champion legislative and regulatory improvements for farm workers covering issues such as worker protections, equal labor rights and immigration justice.

Elk Hills Background: Composed of lawyers and progressive political strategists, Elk Hills is a research and communications firm. Elk Hills identifies investment opportunities to address environmental crime, corruption, and anticompetitive behavior by corporations.

Disclaimer

UFW - United Farm Workers of America published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aUFW UNITED FARM WORKERS OF AMERICA : 01/30/2021 UFW Wins Injunction Forcing Foster Farms to Protect Workers From COVID
PU
10:44aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Financial Consumer Alert update
PU
09:34aOFGEM OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKET : appoints EDF to take on customers of Green Network Energy, and British Gas Evolve to take on customers of Simplicity Energy
PU
09:16aItaly business lobby sees economic rebound from second half, may cut 2021 estimate
RE
07:53aArgentina seeks $44 bln IMF deal to repay debt - WSJ
RE
07:19aANALYSIS : Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
RE
07:16aANALYSIS : A tulip by another name? 'Gamestonk' and the case for investor caution
RE
07:08aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese SOEs report higher revenue in 2020
PU
05:54aTRACTORS TO DELHI : How thousands of farmers marched on Indian capital
RE
05:54aIndia cuts internet near Delhi as hundreds of farmers begin hunger strike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
3Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
4Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
5FACEBOOK INC : ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ