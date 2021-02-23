UHSM : Health Share Partners With Abide to Promote the Peace of Christ Through Biblical Meditation

UHSM members to receive premium subscription to the world’s most popular Christian meditation app

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries), a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, today announced a partnership with Abide, the world’s most popular Christian meditation app. Providing its members with access to unlimited and uninterrupted meditations, topics and guides through an Abide premium membership, UHSM furthers its commitment to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another and positively impact their communities.

“At UHSM, we believe that both mental and spiritual health are inextricably intertwined with physical wellbeing,” says UHSM President Christopher Jin. “We are confident our members will not only enjoy Abide’s guided meditations, music, sounds and visual backgrounds but also find a deeper and holistic connection to Christianity through them.”

According to Abide’s recent study, individuals who practice guided Christian meditation experience improved emotional health, including stress relief, better sleep and reduced depression.

“Abide has supported our users to live with the peace and purpose of Christ through a practice that has been refined for thousands of years,” says Abide CEO and Co-founder Neil Ahlsten. “Particularly in these times of unprecedented physical and emotional challenges, we are grateful for this partnership with UHSM—one which will help us spread awareness of and share the life-changing benefits of Christian meditation.”

In addition to the partnership with Abide, UHSM recently established several community initiatives, including a collaboration with Relevant Magazine, a faith-based publication whose purpose is to share real-life stories that are at the intersection of a Christ-centered life. With a strong belief that faith knows no boundaries, UHSM is also sponsoring the South African extreme endurance cyclist Grant Lottering, helping him bring his inspirational story and good works to the US, while raising funds for charities around the world.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.

ABOUT ABIDE

Abide is the #1 Christian meditation app. In 2019, Abide guided people through over 1.1 billion minutes of audio guided meditation. The Abide mission is for the world to experience the peace of Christ through Biblical meditation. Abide consists of a team of ex-Googlers passionate about using their gifts to serve a greater purpose. The company is profitable and headquartered in San Mateo, CA. Abide is a scrappy team of around 30 people who specialize in content creation, marketing, business, engineering, product, and design. For more information about Abide visit: https://abide.co/.

