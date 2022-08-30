Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK 10-year bonds head for biggest monthly fall since 1986

08/30/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British government bonds tumbled again on Tuesday, catching up with losses for U.S. and German debt following a public holiday on Monday as markets digested remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Ten-year British government bond yields are on course for their biggest monthly rise since September 1986 - when U.S. stock markets recorded what at the time was a record daily fall - while 30-year gilt yields rose above 3% for the first time since 2014.

Powell, speaking at an annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole in the United States late on Friday, said the Fed needed to adopt a restrictive monetary policy to curb inflation, even if that meant "pain" for households and businesses.

"Central bankers used Jackson Hole to reaffirm that their key focus remains on anchoring inflation expectations by rapidly raising the Fed Funds rate," economists at major bond fund manager PIMCO said on Tuesday.

British government bonds have been under selling pressure all month. A surge in energy prices has raised the outlook for inflation, reinforced a hawkish turn by the Bank of England and increased the risks of extra debt issuance by Britain's government to fund economic support measures.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 14 basis points to 2.75% on Tuesday and are now on track for their biggest calendar month rise since September 1986 with an 89-basis-point increase.

Two-year gilt yields briefly spiked by as much as 25 basis points to 3.072% shortly after trading started, and at 1345 GMT were up 11 basis points at 2.93%, on course for their biggest monthly rise since 1994's 'Great Bond Massacre'.

Financial markets see a roughly 40% chance that the BoE will raise rates by 0.75 percentage points to 2.5% at its Sept. 15 meeting - which would be its largest rate rise since 1989 - and expect rates to peak around 4.25% in the middle of next year.

British consumer price inflation entered double-digits for the first time in 40 years in July, and the BoE forecast it would exceed 13% in October, when regulated household energy prices are due to rise by 80%.

Goldman Sachs forecast on Monday that British inflation could reach 22% early next year, if natural gas prices hold near current levels.

The BoE and other economists expect higher inflation will push Britain's economy into recession later this year.

Britain's yield curve is currently inverted, with short-dated yields higher than longer maturities, which is often viewed as a harbinger of recession.

The yield for a 10-year gilt is currently about 20 basis points below the two-year yield - a degree of inversion last seen in June 2008, when the global financial crisis began to push Britain into a deep recession.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.13% 0.58971 Delayed Quote.9.52%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.63% 0.68601 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.75% 1.16343 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.02% 0.656108 Delayed Quote.11.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.72% 0.7626 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.59% 0.85873 Delayed Quote.1.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 0.99909 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.60% 0.010751 Delayed Quote.7.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.48% 0.012569 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.61251 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.70% 420.5919 Real-time Quote.150.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.74% 0.859727 Delayed Quote.15.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aFed could 'dial back' 75-basis-point hikes if inflation slows, Bostic says
RE
10:59aWall Street falls as job openings data adds to rate hike jitters
RE
10:56aThousands in Mississippi's capital without water after treatment plant fails
RE
10:55aMexico's main stock index extends losses, down more than 1%…
RE
10:54aTSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips
RE
10:50aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
10:43aUK 10-year bonds head for biggest monthly fall since 1986
RE
10:43aMore than 378,000 without power in Michigan after storms
RE
10:38aU.S. Consumer Confidence Rose Sharply in August, Beating Expectations
DJ
10:36aFactbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia cuts off gas supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero

HOT NEWS