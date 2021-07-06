Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK 10-year bonds record biggest daily gain since March 2020

07/06/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond prices surged to a four-and-a-half month high on Tuesday and recorded their biggest daily gain since March 2020, when the Bank of England restarted bond purchases early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's rally for gilts came as part of a broader global rise in bond prices which U.S. investors said reflected hopes that the American economy would not overheat as it rebounded from the pandemic.

Ten-year gilt yields plunged more than 8 basis points on the day to 0.635%, their biggest one-day fall since March 23, 2020 and tracking the fall in yields for 10-year U.S Treasuries.

The last time British bond yields fell more was in the days after the BoE announced https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy-summary-and-minutes/2020/monetary-policy-summary-for-the-special-monetary-policy-committee-meeting-on-19-march-2020 200 billion pounds ($276 billion) of sterling bond purchases on March 19, 2020 to calm turbulent markets and support the economy.

Ten-year gilt yields closed on Tuesday at their lowest since Feb. 18 according to Refinitiv data. Twenty- and 30-year gilt yields also sank to their lowest since late February earlier in the afternoon at 1.128% and 1.158% respectively.

Britain's economy has lagged behind the United States in its recovery, but the BoE has already started to reduce the pace of its bond purchases in line with plans to stop them entirely before the end of 2021.

The British central bank forecasts consumer price inflation - currently 2.1% - will temporarily exceed 3% before long. It says this reflects supply-chain bottlenecks after the pandemic and higher oil prices, as well as comparisons against weak prices during the pandemic a year ago.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.21% 0.54304 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.58% 0.581595 Delayed Quote.1.92%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.85704 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.04% 0.009718 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.19% 74.61 Delayed Quote.47.23%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.48% 0.725258 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
WTI -3.64% 73.419 Delayed Quote.55.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pUK 10-year bonds record biggest daily gain since March 2020
RE
01:33pExclusive-U.S. SEC advisers push for details on gender, racial diversity at fund boards
RE
01:32pRansomware attack didn't hit critical U.S. infrastructure - IT firm
RE
01:30pVolkswagen to sell $1 bln stake in electric vehicle charging unit electrify america with help of citi -sources
RE
01:22pWHITE HOUSE : U.S. is closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, is encouraged about agreement
RE
01:15pCelebrating Freedom and the Founding of the Church of Scientology in the Nation’s Capital July 4, 1955
SE
01:14pIPO-bound digital ad platform Outbrain raises $200 mln in funding
RE
01:10pOil slides from multi-year highs after OPEC cancels meeting
RE
01:08pYellen to press G20 for minimum tax rate above 15%, U.S. Treasury officials say
RE
01:06pG20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
5EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS