UK 2-year gilt yields briefly leap 25 bps to highest since 2008

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields briefly leapt by as much as 25 basis points on Tuesday to their highest since October 2008 at 3.072%, after trading restarted following a UK public holiday when euro zone and U.S. debt had fallen sharply.

At 0710 GMT, the two-year gilt yield had recovered around half its losses and was trading 13 basis points up on the day at 2.953%.

Five-year gilt yields were up 10 basis points at 2.673% and 10-year yields were 12 basis points higher at 2.725%. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)