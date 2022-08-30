Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK 2-year gilt yields briefly leap 25 bps to highest since 2008

08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond yields briefly leapt by as much as 25 basis points on Tuesday to their highest since October 2008 at 3.072%, after trading restarted following a UK public holiday when euro zone and U.S. debt had fallen sharply.

At 0710 GMT, the two-year gilt yield had recovered around half its losses and was trading 13 basis points up on the day at 2.953%.

Five-year gilt yields were up 10 basis points at 2.673% and 10-year yields were 12 basis points higher at 2.725%. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/29Floods knock out drinking water supply in Jackson, Mississippi
RE
08/29Shanghai's most active aluminium contract falls 3.2%…
RE
08/29Australia, NZ dlrs helped off lows by yen selling
RE
08/29China's csi sws coal index down more than 5%…
RE
08/29Japanese shares rise as tech stocks jump
RE
08/29India bond yields seen up, tracking oil prices
RE
08/29MEDIA-Secret Service Agent for Trump Tony Ornato Retires After Jan. 6 Scrutiny - Bloomberg News
RE
08/29BIDEN NOT BRIEFED ON CLASSIFIED DOCS FROM TRUMP'S HOME : Wh
RE
08/29Shanghai's most active tin contract falls 3%…
RE
08/29Dollar sags below 20-year peak as euro lifted by ECB bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
2Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
3Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..
4Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - AN ISSUE OF CHF 140 MN TO CHF 170 MN IS…

HOT NEWS