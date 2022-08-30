UK 2-year gilt yields briefly leap 25 bps to highest since 2008

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British two-year government bond
yields briefly leapt by as much as 25 basis points on Tuesday to
their highest since October 2008 at 3.072%, after trading
restarted following a UK public holiday when euro zone and U.S.
debt had fallen sharply.
At 0710 GMT, the two-year gilt yield had
recovered around half its losses and was trading 13 basis points
up on the day at 2.953%.
Five-year gilt yields were up 10 basis points at
2.673% and 10-year yields were 12 basis points
higher at 2.725%.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)