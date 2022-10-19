Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

UK 30-year gilt yield falls below 4% after exclusion from BoE QT sales

10/19/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) -

Yields on British 30-year government bond yields fell below 4% for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would not sell long-dated debt when it launches its quantitative tightening (QT) programme on Nov. 1.

The 30-year gilt yield fell as low as 3.966%, down about 30 basis points on the day and the yield on 20-year British government bonds similarly fell to a low of 4.135%.

Yields on other gilt maturities, which will be sold by the BoE from next month, fell less sharply on the day.

The BoE said after the market closed on Tuesday that its QT sales in 2022 would be in short- and medium-maturity sectors, not bonds of more than 20 years.

Longer-dated gilts suffered the biggest sell-offs in the recent market upheaval caused by the government's now-abandoned tax-cutting mini-budget. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
