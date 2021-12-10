Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK Attorney General orders independent review after UK fraud office's conviction quashed

12/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General said on Friday it was commissioning an independent review after a Court of Appeal judgment quashed a criminal conviction because of disclosure failings at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

"The Attorney General is deeply concerned about the findings in the judgment and will be discussing the implications with the director of the Serious Fraud Office urgently," a spokesman said in a statement.

The Court of Appeal earlier quashed the criminal conviction of former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, saying the SFO had failed in its disclosure duties by refusing to provide the defence with necessary documents to run their case and undermining Akle's right to a fair trial.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pAnalysis-Fed's "hot" economy experiment offers historic bet on a soft landing from high prices
RE
01:09pDaimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
01:00pDaimler settles canadian consumer class action regarding diesel emissions for 250.2 million canadian dollars
RE
12:59pUK Attorney General orders independent review after UK fraud office's conviction quashed
RE
12:58pMicrosoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sources
RE
12:56pCanada finmin, Bank of Canada governor to speak to media on Monday
RE
12:55pWall St edges higher as inflation data meets estimates
RE
12:52pARGUS MEDIA : Brazilian industry demands gas law regulation
PU
12:50pEU WARNS RUSSIA : 'Aggression comes with a price tag'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
5Accell N : ACCELL PROVIDES TRADING UPDATE AND REPAYS GO-C LOAN

HOT NEWS