UK Attorney General orders independent review after UK fraud office's conviction quashed

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General said on Friday it was commissioning an independent review after a Court of Appeal judgment quashed a criminal conviction because of disclosure failings at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

"The Attorney General is deeply concerned about the findings in the judgment and will be discussing the implications with the director of the Serious Fraud Office urgently," a spokesman said in a statement.

The Court of Appeal earlier quashed the criminal conviction of former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, saying the SFO had failed in its disclosure duties by refusing to provide the defence with necessary documents to run their case and undermining Akle's right to a fair trial.

