UK Attorney General orders independent review after UK fraud office's conviction quashed

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General said
on Friday it was commissioning an independent review after a
Court of Appeal judgment quashed a criminal conviction because
of disclosure failings at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
"The Attorney General is deeply concerned about the findings
in the judgment and will be discussing the implications with the
director of the Serious Fraud Office urgently," a spokesman said
in a statement.
The Court of Appeal earlier quashed the criminal conviction
of former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, saying the SFO had failed
in its disclosure duties by refusing to provide the defence with
necessary documents to run their case and undermining Akle's
right to a fair trial.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley
Editing by Chris Reese)