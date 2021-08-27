Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK Bitcoin Entrepreneur Taps into Spare Canadian Hydro Power to Launch Vancouver Venture with £500k Investment

08/27/2021 | 10:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) - Alex Lineton, CEO of Mine One Blockchain Inc, has ambitions of floating his Canadian firm on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

UK Bitcoin entrepreneur taps into spare Canadian hydro power to launch Vancouver venture with £500k investment

Alex Lineton, CEO of Mine One Blockchain Inc, has ambitions of floating his Canadian firm on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/94770_alex_lineton_29_550.jpg


Alex Lineton, CEO of Mine One Blockchain Inc, has ambitions of floating his Canadian firm on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/94770_alex_lineton_29.jpg

A UK based entrepreneur has ambitions of floating a Bitcoin business on the Toronto Stock Exchange after investing £500,000 in a Canadian mining venture.

Alex Lineton is the UK CEO of Vancouver-based Mine One Blockchain Inc, which has invested a quarter of a million sterling in infrastructure, equipment and hydro power.

Bitcoin mining, which is growing hugely in the US, is performed by high-powered computers that solve complex computational math problems, with miners using increasingly complex machinery to speed up mining operations and 'mint' Bitcoins.

But there's a worldwide shortage of Bitcoin miners after China shut down mining operations earlier this year.

Canada - which is the world's fourth-highest producer of hydro power - currently has 8% spare hydro energy capacity.

And with Bitcoin mining demanding huge amounts of energy, Mr. Lineton has acquired spare, carbon neutral hydro capacity in Canada to run a sophisticated Bitcoin mining operation.

He explained: "Mine One Blockchain Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company, with the aim of demonstrating that cryptocurrency mining can be done at scale in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

"Canada is producing all this hydro power, the world has a problem with Chinese miners being shut down, and we need to keep Bitcoin transactions going,

"So we're taking Bitcoin mining, which is in huge global demand, to somewhere that has a lot of spare power capacity, to create a carbon neutral hydro electric mining development in Canada to provide the infrastructure for Bitcoin.

"By using only renewable and carbon neutral energy sources, in association with next generation mining rigs, the company has huge potential and is already rapidly scaling."

With two recent increases in its value jumping from the level of $29,000 on July 20 to a high of nearly $48,000 on August 16, Mr. Lineton says the combination of Canada's spare power capacity together with the growing price of Bitcoin convinced him to target Vancouver.

"There's a fascination with Bitcoin. It's new but it's incredibly valuable," said Mr. Lineton.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/94770_alex_lineton_47_550.jpg


Alex Lineton, CEO of Mine One Blockchain Inc, has ambitions of floating his Canadian firm on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/94770_alex_lineton_47.jpg

"Everyone saw the headlines a few years back and everyone thought Bitcoin had it's day. But it has now stabilised, with its value growing rapidly in recent months, and what many people don't realise is that Bitcoin will probably be the currency of the future.

"By market value, Bitcoin is one of the top 10 global asset classes. Morgan Stanley, a tier one US bank, allows their clients to trade in Bitcoin, and it is being adopted by El Salvador as a trading currency.

"We think we'll see a worldwide adoption of Bitcoin over the next five-to-ten years."

Mr. Lineton says his confidence in the future success of Mine One Blockchain Inc. is underlined by his significant investment.

"I know an opportunity when I see one," he added. "Bitcoin is going to be huge, but the world needs to produce more of it.

"US entrepreneurs are currently flocking to Texas to take advantage of its cheap wind power. But we think Vancouver's hydro power capabilities will be the perfect breeding ground for Bitcoin mining."

Contact:
investors@mine.one

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94770


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:45aHALO LIFE's Breakthrough Makes Its Fashion Debut
NE
02:42aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
02:32aReserve Money Update as at 20 August 2021
PU
02:32aPJSC UKRNAFTA : Ukrnafta paid over UAH 7.3 billion in taxes
PU
02:24aNORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA (NRS) :  Final result in mandatory offer to acquire all shares in Norway Royal Salmon ASA - correction and notification of mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02:18aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
02:14aMODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
RE
02:02aPROTON MOTOR POWER : Meet us online at the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual ‘Live'
PU
01:52aGENERAL MOTORS : GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept Unveiled
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS