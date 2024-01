Jan 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* UK CAA ON ALASKA AIR EVENT: NO UK REGISTERED 737 MAX - 9 AND THEREFORE THE IMPACT ON UK OPERATED AIRCRAFT AND CONSUMERS IS MINIMAL

* UK CAA ON ALASKA AIR EVENT: WRITTEN TO ALL NON-UK, FOREIGN PERMIT CARRIERS FOR CONFIRMATION ON INSPECTIONS UNDERTAKEN BEFORE OPERATION IN UK AIRSPACE