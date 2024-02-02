UK: CITI/YOU GOV LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS (5-10 YEARS AHEAD) WERE MORE STABLE, BUT ALSO INCREASED TO 3.6% FROM 3.4%
Stock market news
Toyota to outshine rivals as more consumers opt for hybrids amid EV slowdown
'I went to the wall', Hungary's Orban says after agreeing to EU deal
CAC 40: positive start to the session ahead of US employment figures
Athens airport IPO attracts strong demand, price set at 8.20 eur/share
Armenia can no longer rely on Russia for military and defence needs - PM Pashinyan says
New China property financing measures set to be tested by banks' cautious approach
Nvidia sets monthly record with unprecedented market value surge in January
Analysis-Projected buyback revival stands to bolster US stocks in 2024
Nel ASA: Nel realigns relationship with Nikola and will support Fortescue on its 80 MW Phoenix Hydrogen Hub