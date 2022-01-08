Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge

01/08/2022 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London

LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom's official death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, government figures showed, following a record wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Some 313 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 150,057.

A broader but less timely measure of deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate - which includes deaths early in the pandemic when testing was limited - stood at 173,248 as of the last data on Dec. 24.

"Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. "Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven't yet."

Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant in recent weeks, though death rates have been lower than during previous infection waves.

The government has focused on rolling out booster vaccinations - which have reached more than 60% of the population - rather than requiring a return to the lockdown measures seen earlier in the pandemic.

Some 1.227 million people tested positive for COVID-19 during the past seven days, 11% more than the week before, while the weekly number of deaths was up 38% on the week before at 1,271.

There are tentative signs the number of new cases may have peaked, with 146,390 new cases reported on Saturday, down from the record 218,724 recorded on Jan. 4.

Britain's cumulative death toll is the second-highest in absolute terms in Europe, behind only Russia's.

But on a per-head basis, the United States, Italy, Belgium and several countries in eastern Europe have higher cumulative death rates. Britain's death rate is 7% higher than the European Union average, according to figures collated by Our World in Data.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Potter)

By David Milliken


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.s. cdc says as of january 8, 74,617,848 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says 207,452,448 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 8 vs 207,229,983 individuals as of jan 7
RE
03:27pU.s. cdc says 246,447,823 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8 vs 246,050,320 individuals as of jan 7
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says administered 518,021,463 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8 vs 516,597,039 doses as of jan 7
RE
03:26pU.s. cdc says delivered 639,717,695 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 8
RE
03:21pRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
03:10pU.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official
RE
03:10pU.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official
RE
03:05pUK Labour poll lead narrows versus Johnson's Conservatives
RE
02:48pUK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..

HOT NEWS