UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - A highly infectious variant of
COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first
discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100%
more deadly than previous strains, researchers said on
Wednesday.
In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain
infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, known as B.1.1.7,
against those infected with other strains, scientists said the
new variant had "significantly higher" mortality.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in
September 2020, and has since been found in more than 100
countries.
It has 23 mutations in its genetic code - a relatively high
number of changes - and some of these have made it far more able
to spread. UK scientists say it is about 40%-70% more
transmissible than previously dominant circulating coronavirus
variants.
In the UK study, published in the British Medical Journal on
Wednesday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a
sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the
same number of patients infected with other variants.
"Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes
B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously," said Robert
Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the
research.
