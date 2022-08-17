UK CPI inflation jumps to 10.1%, highest since 1982

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation
rose to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from
an annual rate of 9.4% in June, as the squeeze on households
intensifies, official figures showed on Wednesday.
The increase was above economists' expectations in a Reuters
poll for inflation to rise to 9.8% in July, and will do nothing
to ease the Bank of England's concerns that price pressures may
become entrenched.
Earlier this month the BoE raised its key interest rate by
0.5% to 1.75% - its first half-point rise since 1995 - and it
forecast inflation would peak at 13.3% in October, when
regulated household energy prices are next due to rise.
