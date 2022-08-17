Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK CPI inflation jumps to 10.1%, highest since 1982

08/17/2022 | 02:11am EDT
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, as the squeeze on households intensifies, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The increase was above economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for inflation to rise to 9.8% in July, and will do nothing to ease the Bank of England's concerns that price pressures may become entrenched.

Earlier this month the BoE raised its key interest rate by 0.5% to 1.75% - its first half-point rise since 1995 - and it forecast inflation would peak at 13.3% in October, when regulated household energy prices are next due to rise. (Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.29% 0.57853 Delayed Quote.8.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.05% 0.64329 Delayed Quote.9.89%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.37% 2.66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.84009 Delayed Quote.0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.49% 0.010399 Delayed Quote.5.11%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.11% 0.825887 Delayed Quote.12.22%
HOT NEWS