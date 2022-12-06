Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

UK Chancellor Hunt to unveil "deregulatory" financial reforms

12/06/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will this week unveil a package of financial reforms to relax regulation in the City in a bid to make London more competitive, reports suggest.

The measures are likely to include easing the ring-fencing rules on Britain's biggest banks, which were imposed following the 2008 financial crisis, according to Sky News.

A Treasury source did not deny the reports and confirmed Hunt will be setting out a financial services reform package this week.

Deregulatory changes were also explored by Hunt's predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, during his short tenure in the role.

Dubbed a Big Bang 2.0 – a reference to Margaret Thatcher's 1986 policies which kicked off a massive change in the City – Kwateng said the measures under consideration were a "top priority" for him.

"We need to get the City and the UK back to where it always has been – the world's foremost financial centre," he said in September.

"There's lots we can do in the financial services space to liberalise regulations that will drive economic growth."

Hunt has already pledged to reform Solvency II, referring to the multi-trillion pound insurance sector, which will ease capital rules for the industry.

A Treasury spokesperson said: "We are committed to delivering ambitious reform of the UK financial services sector, ensuring that it continues to be one of the most open, well-regulated and technology advanced markets in the world.

"We will set out further detail in due course."

https://news.sky.com/story/hunt-to-back-review-of-city-unbundling-in-big-bang-2-0-reforms-12762844

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNotice of extraordinary general meeting of BHG Group
AQ
05:58pBHG Group has carried out a directed new issue of 39,024,390 shares, raising proceeds of SEK 800 million
AQ
05:57pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pSterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pProSomnus® Debuts as Publicly Traded Company Focused on Disrupting Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Market with Patient-preferred Precision Oral Appliance Therapy Devices
AQ
05:56pDollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pRussia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
RE
05:53pGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
05:52pBlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..
5Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries

HOT NEWS