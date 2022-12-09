Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

UK Chancellor cuts red tape, axes EU rules in banking overhaul

12/09/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The UK government has launched a raft of major reforms to the financial sector to replace EU regulation and cut red tape.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the so-called "Edinburgh Reforms" will seize on "Brexit freedoms" to overhaul banking rules.

They include a package of more than 30 regulatory reforms which he claims will "turbocharge" growth in towns and cities across the UK.

The moves will loosen banking rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, which saw some UK banks face potential collapse.

On Friday, the chancellor revealed the shake-up will include a commitment to make "substantial legislative progress" on repealing and replacing the Solvency II directive next year, which is expected to unlock more than GBP100 billion of private investment, according to the Treasury.

He also promised to reform the UK prospectus regime to support stock market listings and capital raises, reforming rules on real estate investment trusts and reviewing provisions on investment research in the UK.

The chancellor said: "We are committed to securing the UK's status as one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world. The Edinburgh Reforms seize on our Brexit freedoms to deliver an agile and homegrown regulatory regime that works in the interest of British people and our businesses.

"And we will go further – delivering reform of burdensome EU laws that choke off growth in other industries such as digital technology and life sciences."

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. 1.15% 17.55 End-of-day quote.-22.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.8627 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aBank Of Greece-commercial Property Indices : 2022 h1
AQ
04:15aUK's FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks weigh; Man Group lifts midcaps
RE
04:13aBanque Nationale De Belgique : Belgian economic activity is expected to contract marginally by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
04:13aDeutsche Bank : Public Offer - XS0460006173
PU
04:13aEurobank Ergasias Services And S A : and BNP Paribas Personal Finance announce an agreement for the acquisition of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bulgaria by Postbank
PU
04:13aMitsubishi Motors : Passes Milestone of Five Million Vehicles Exported from Thailand
PU
04:13aThessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial results for the period 1/1 - 30/9/2022 and latest developments on the activity of ThPA S.A.
PU
04:13aIntermediate Capital : ICG Real Estate acquires portfolio of Morrisons distribution facilities for £220 million
PU
04:13aEQT Invests in Manufacturer of Medical Drug Delivery Devices
DJ
04:13aLVMH Scion to Lead Holding Company Christian Dior SE
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound
2UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
3Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
4Barcelona-Marseille hydrogen pipeline to cost around 2 bln euros -sourc..
5Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Investor Webinar 15 December 2022

HOT NEWS