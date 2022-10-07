UK Conservative lawmaker Burns suspended after complaints about behaviour -The Sun
10/07/2022 | 10:47am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Conor Burns, a lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative Party, has been suspended from the parliamentary party following "complaints about his behaviour" at the annual Conservative conference this week, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday.
Burns is currently minister of state for international trade. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)