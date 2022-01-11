UK Department for Business Energy & Industrial St : Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme

The Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme aims to increase the production of sustainable domestic biomass by funding innovative ideas that address barriers to biomass feedstock production. It will support those who are seeking to improve productivity, through breeding, planting, cultivating and harvesting.

The programme forms part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which aims to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative clean energy technologies and processes through the 2020s and 2030s.

The competition is split into 2 phases:

Phase 2: Demonstration (open)

Phase 2 builds on Phase 1, providing £26 million in funding to take projects from the innovation design stage through to the innovation demonstration.

This means that the Phase 2 competition is open only to applications from the projects that were supported under Phase 1.

Phase 2 closes to applications on 14 February 2022.

Phase 1: Project development (closed)

Phase 1 is closed to applicants. Read details of the successful Phase 1 projects.

£4 million in funding was given to:

23 Lot 1 innovation projects

3 Lot 2 multi-site demonstrator projects

to develop strong proposals that will deliver commercially viable innovations in biomass production.

bioenergy@beis.gov.uk