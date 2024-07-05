(Alliance News) - Lee Anderson has retained his Ashfield seat – the first win for Reform UK of the general election.

Anderson, a former Labour councillor, had been elected in 2019 as a Tory MP in the Nottingham constituency and was deputy party chair before he lost the whip and then defected to Reform earlier this year.

Elsewhere, The electoral map is starting to gain a little more colour, with roughly 20 of 650 seats declared.

Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said it was an "honour" to return as an MP in Leeds West & Pudsey.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be returned as the member of parliament for Leeds West & Pudsey," she posted to X. "You have put your trust in me. And I will not let you down."

The Liberal Democrats claim to have won in Cheltenham, ousting Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

A Liberal Democrat source said: "This is a massive result for the Liberal Democrats and demonstrates the anger that so many Conservative voters have for this Government.

"The people of Cheltenham have elected a local champion in Max Wilkinson who will stand up in Parliament and work hard to protect local A&E services."

A recount is under way in Basildon & Billericay, where Tory Chair Richard Holden is standing

The SNP do not expect to hold any of their three current seats in Edinburgh, it is understood.

The party represented Edinburgh East, Edinburgh North & Leith as well as Edinburgh South West, but a source in the party said Labour are expected to take four of the five seats in the Scottish capital, with Edinburgh West remaining in Liberal Democrat hands.

