(Alliance News) - Keir Starmer said the country was "ready for change" as Labour appeared on course for a landslide win in the UK general election.

The Labour leader, who will become the UK's next prime minister, said "you have voted, it is now time for us to deliver".

An exit poll indicated Labour is forecast to have a 170-seat majority in the Commons, with the Conservatives reduced to their lowest number of MPs on record.

In his acceptance speech after being re-elected in Holborn & St Pancras, Starmer said: "Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they are saying they're ready for change.

"To end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service."

He added: "You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver."

source: PA

