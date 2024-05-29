May 29, 2024 at 06:06 am EDT

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders' debate of the general election campaign next week.

ITV confirmed the Conservative and Labour party leaders will take part in the show at 9 pm on Tuesday, June 4.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham and take place in front of a studio audience.

Michael Jermey, ITV's director of news and current affairs, said: "Millions of viewers value the election debates.

"They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.

"ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign."

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

source: PA

