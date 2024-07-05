(Alliance News) - Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he is expecting to lose his seat in Monmouthshire, as an exit poll indicated Keir Starmer's Labour Party will sweep to power in the UK.

The Tory minister does not see himself back in Parliament following tonight's results, BBC Wales has reported.

Elsewhere, polling strongly suggests Chief Whip Simon Hart could lose to Plaid Cymru and Conservative former minister Alun Cairns could miss out in the Vale of Glamorgan to Labour.

In another blow to the Tories, Plaid Cymru is predicted to make a gain in the Ynys Mon constituency, which is currently held by Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie.

The result of Davies' constituency is "too close to call", according to the exit poll carried out today by Ipsos UK, which predicts a 61% chance of a Conservative hold and a 39% chance that Labour will claim the seat.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Monmouthshire, Bill Powell, seemed surprised by Davies' comments, stating that "the Conservatives are still competitive here".

Davies has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales' minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Rishi Sunak's term as PM looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.

The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

Plaid Cymru, which currently has two seats in the Commons, could make two gains, with the exit poll predicting the pro-independence party is 69% likely to win in Ynys Mon and 96% likely in the new Caerfyrddin seat.

Despite being embroiled in the election date betting scandal, Sunak's former parliamentary aide Craig Williams is predicted to hold his seat in Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr.

Th exit poll has suggested just a 3% likelihood that Labour will make a gain in Williams' constituency.

Tory support was withdrawn from Williams after he admitted having a "flutter" on the election date.

source: PA

