Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK, EU Reach Deal to Resolve Northern Ireland Trade Issue

02/27/2023 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Max Colchester and Laurence Norman


WINDSOR, England--The U.K. and European Union have agreed on a new trading arrangement for Northern Ireland, a move aimed at ending years of friction caused by Brexit and allowing greater cooperation between both sides at a time of mounting geopolitical risk to Europe from Russia's war in Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Windsor, England, on Monday to shake hands on a compromise that proposes reducing trade issues between the British mainland and the province of Northern Ireland, which in practice remains in the EU single market for goods following Brexit.

While details of the deal weren't immediately available, both sides have said in recent days it would involve allowing British goods destined for the Northern Irish market to enter without customs checks, while creating a separate process for goods going to Ireland through the province. It would also give Northern Ireland some greater say over EU regulations that apply to the province.


Write to Max Colchester at Max.Colchester@wsj.com and Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1038ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.8816 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.13% 74.265 Delayed Quote.5.28%
Latest news "Economy"
11:03aYellen says legal obstacles remain on seizure of Russian assets to aid Ukraine
RE
11:02aCanaccord's special committee does not approve management-led C$1.13 bln buyout offer
RE
11:01aYellen says there are strong controls on u.s. economic aid to uk…
RE
11:01aYellen says u.s. has warned china of 'severe consequences' if go…
RE
11:01aYellen says will examine ukraine's calls for u.s. sanctions on r…
RE
11:01aU.s. treasury's yellen says there are significant legal obstacle…
RE
11:01aYellen says russia should bear cost of damage it has caused in u…
RE
11:01aU.S. Treasury's Yellen makes surprise visit to Ukraine to push economic aid
RE
11:01aYellen also discusses role of western sanctions on degrading rus…
RE
11:01aYellen in kyiv remarks highlights importance of economic and bud…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..

HOT NEWS