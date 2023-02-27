UK, EU Reach Deal to Resolve Northern Ireland Trade Issue

By Max Colchester and Laurence Norman

WINDSOR, England--The U.K. and European Union have agreed on a new trading arrangement for Northern Ireland, a move aimed at ending years of friction caused by Brexit and allowing greater cooperation between both sides at a time of mounting geopolitical risk to Europe from Russia's war in Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Windsor, England, on Monday to shake hands on a compromise that proposes reducing trade issues between the British mainland and the province of Northern Ireland, which in practice remains in the EU single market for goods following Brexit.

While details of the deal weren't immediately available, both sides have said in recent days it would involve allowing British goods destined for the Northern Irish market to enter without customs checks, while creating a separate process for goods going to Ireland through the province. It would also give Northern Ireland some greater say over EU regulations that apply to the province.

