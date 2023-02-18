Advanced search
UK, EU have an understanding on how to resolve N.Ireland protocol, PM Sunak says

02/18/2023 | 07:43am EST
Munich Security Conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have an understanding of what needs to be done to resolve problems around the Northern Ireland protocol but they have not agreed to a deal yet, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, he also said Britain wanted to have a positive relationship with the bloc.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Kate Holton and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
