UK, EU have an understanding on how to resolve N.Ireland protocol, PM Sunak says
02/18/2023 | 07:43am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have an understanding of what needs to be done to resolve problems around the Northern Ireland protocol but they have not agreed to a deal yet, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.
Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, he also said Britain wanted to have a positive relationship with the bloc.
(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Kate Holton and Jane Merriman)