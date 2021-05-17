Log in
UK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain says

05/17/2021 | 03:24pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Great Britain and the European Union

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's relationship with the European Union will be a bit bumpy for a while, but the government is determined to get things working more smoothly, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal David Frost said on Monday.

"I think it'll be a bit bumpy, for a time but there's a lot in there, and lots of business to be done," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
