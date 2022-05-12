UK Economy Could Fall Into Recession This Year

0809 GMT - Economic growth in the U.K. is expected to falter both in 2Q and 3Q, and recession risks are rising due to high inflation, Royal London Asset Management's senior economist Melanie Baker says in a note. "Consumer confidence has plunged as real pay growth has deteriorated, driven by stubbornly high inflation including exceptional jumps in energy bills and with wage growth still not keeping up," she says. Persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, tighter monetary and fiscal policy--alongside tense U.K.-EU trade relations--remain challenges for the economy too, Baker says. The U.K.'s GDP expanded by 0.8% on quarter in 1Q, but contracted by 0.1% on month in March, signaling that momentum weakened at the end of 1Q. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Rolls-Royce Early 2022 Large-Engine Flying Hours Rose

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Thursday that its financial performance in early 2022 has met its expectation, and backed its full-year guidance despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

BT Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Finalizes Sports JV With Warner Bros. Discovery

BT Group PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose as revenue slightly fell, and that it has finalized the sports joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

JD Sports Fashion Backs Guidance Despite Headwinds

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Thursday that despite the current headwinds it still believes that its fiscal 2023 headline profit before tax and exceptionals will be at least equal to that for fiscal 2022.

3i Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose Significantly; Good Start to FY 2023

3i Group PLC on Thursday reported a significant rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2022, and said the start of fiscal 2023 has been marked by strong momentum across the company.

Hargreaves Lansdown Assets Under Administration Fell in January-April

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said Thursday that its assets under administration in the four months to April fell, while the number of new clients grew slightly.

Cranswick Finds Salmonella in Some Chicken Products, Closes Hull Facility

Cranswick PLC said Thursday that a routine internal inspection identified salmonella in a limited number of the cooked-chicken products prepared at its poultry facility in Hull, England, which it closed for an investigation.

Genel Energy Reiterates 2022 Production Guidance

Genel Energy PLC on Thursday reiterated production guidance for 2022 and said that its financial position continues to strengthen.

Serabi Says Palito Gold Production Improved in April

Serabi Gold PLC said Thursday that production at its Palito gold mine in Brazil improved last month following operational challenges experienced in the first quarter.

Unbound Group's Hotter Shoes Delivered Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 1Q

Unbound Group PLC said Thursday that its core trading business Hotter Shoes delivered double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of the year, but that it expects the rest of the year to be challenging against the current macroeconomic backdrop.

Superdry 4Q, FY 2022 Revenue Rose on Back of Store Sales

Superdry PLC said Thursday that fiscal 2022 and fourth-quarter revenue rose, driven by increased full-price sales as an improvement in in-store trade offset a decline in online revenue.

Balfour Beatty Says Early 2022 Performance Met Views; Expects to Deliver FY Growth

Balfour Beatty PLC said Thursday that its performance in early 2022 has met its expectations, and that it expects to deliver growth for the full year.

FBD Holdings Warns of the Effects of Challenging Investment Markets in Income Statement

FBD Holdings PLC said Thursday that gross written premiums have been stable year to date and in line with expectations, but that challenging investment markets have led to negative returns through the income statement.

ConvaTec Backs FY 2022 Guidance Amid Cost Challenges

ConvaTec Group PLC said Thursday that it is reiterating guidance for fiscal 2022 as it is managing costs to curb higher inflationary pressures.

Various Eateries Says 1H Performance Was Robust After Easing of Pandemic Restrictions

Various Eateries PLC said Thursday that its performance in the first half of its fiscal 2022 was robust, driven by a steady recovery since pandemic-related restrictions in the U.K. were eased in January.

Grainger 1H Profit, Rental Income Rose; Raises Dividend

Grainger PLC said Thursday reported strong profit and rental income growth for the first half of fiscal 2022 on high occupancy rates and increased lettings, and raised its interim dividend.

Market Talk:

UK's Economic Outlook Looks Challenging in Short Term as Spending Cools

0758 GMT - The increase in energy bills in April suggests that U.K. households are likely to rein in discretionary spending, weighing on the country's growth pace through the rest of the year, Thomas Sgouralis, economist at Moody's Analytics, says in a note. "With pressures on household finances accumulating, consumer confidence has fallen sharply in recent months, and significant dangers lie ahead," he says. In this context, the Bank of England is expected to tread carefully when it comes to further increases in interest rates as it faces the challenge of reining in inflation while not derailing the economy, Sgouralis says. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)

UK 10Y Gilt Extend Gains Amid Risk-Off Mood

0745 GMT - The U.K. 10-year benchmark government bond extends gains Thursday as investors buy perceived safer government bonds as sentiment sours, Tradeweb data show. The yield on the 10-year benchmark U.K. government bond falls nine basis points to around 1.730% from the previous settlement, according to FactSet. A smaller-than-expected fall in U.S. inflation data for April encouraged investors to shed stocks and buy governments bonds, including Treasurys and gilts, as the figures ignited fears of more aggressive monetary policy tightening hurting economic growth. Adding to jitters, today's U.K. GDP data showed a 0.1% contraction in March. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com)

UK GDP Data Fuels Concerns for Growth Outlook in Coming Quarters

0740 GMT - The U.K. growth outlook is worsening as the cost-of-living crisis affects consumer spending, ING's developed-markets economist James Smith says in a note. GDP is likely to contract slightly in 2Q as output from the health sector falls, the cost-of-living squeeze builds, and the extra public holiday distorts data, he says. The economy should expand again in 3Q, but growth would be driven more by the reversal of the effect from the public holiday rather than by a strong increase in activity, Smith says. ING expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates two more times this year, less than the five increases that markets are expecting. "It's pretty clear that [the BOE] doesn't expect to fulfill market rate hike expectations," Smith says. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)

