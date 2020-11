By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon



LONDON--The U.K. economy grew rapidly in the third quarter after coronavirus lockdown measures were eased.

The economy grew 15.5% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. On an annualized basis, gross domestic product grew 78%.

The economy remains smaller than it was in February before the pandemic hit.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com and Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0232ET