By Ed Frankl

The U.K. economy grew in the second quarter at the same rate as previously estimated, but upward revisions to the prior quarter's figures indicate the economy could be withstanding some of the pressures from high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% from April to June compared with the previous three-month period, the same as in preliminary estimates, but growth in the first quarter was revised up to 0.3% from a previously reported 0.1%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released Friday.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal also expected on-quarter growth of 0.2% in 2Q.

Industrial production helped drive the increase in the second quarter, the ONS said, with output jumping there 1.2% on quarter, revised up from a previously estimated increase of 0.7%.

