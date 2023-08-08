The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in Britain.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Electoral Commission said on Tuesday it had been targeted in a complex cyberattack that involved its systems being accessed by "hostile actors."
The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in Britain.
It said the incident was first identified last October.
