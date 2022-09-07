UK Energy Bill Cap Would Be 'Radical' Approach, Says Goodbody

UK Energy Bill Cap Would Be a 'Radical' Approach

0742 GMT - It is speculated that new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss may take a radical approach to stave off the worst of the energy price spike for households in her first major decision, Goodbody says. The prime minister is rumored to be planning to cap energy prices for U.K. households at GBP2,500 for the next two winters, Goodbody analyst Dermot O'Leary says in a research note. The Irish brokerage estimates the cost of applying the plan to households alone would amount to GBP100 billion, with further supports likely to be announced for businesses. This approach comes with significant risks to inflation and the government's balance sheet, it says. "This may take the cost close to GBP150 billion and would be the most aggressive fiscal package in Europe to date," Goodbody says. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Bakkavor 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs, Raises Dividend

Bakkavor Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for the first half of 2022 fell on higher sales and distribution costs, and that it expects to deliver operating profit in line with market expectations.

---

M&C Saatchi 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Takeover Related Costs

M&C Saatchi PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for the first half of 2022 fell after it booked costs related to two competing takeover offers for the company.

---

WH Smith's FY 2022 Seen in Line with Upgraded Views

WH Smith PLC said Wednesday that it expects to close its fiscal 2022 in line with its latest upgraded expectations after benefiting from a continuing recovery in the travel and high streets businesses in the last quarter of the financial year.

---

Barratt FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Sales Costs, Starts GBP200 Mln Share Buyback

Barratt Developments PLC said Wednesday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit fell despite a rise in revenue as sales costs increased, and began a 200 million-pound ($230.4 million) share buyback program.

---

GB Group Says It Will Mull a Potential Cash Offer From GTCR

GB Group PLC said Wednesday that its board will evaluate a potential cash offer from the U.S.-based private-equity firm GTCR LLC.

---

James Fisher & Sons 1H Pretax Profit Fell as Operating Margins Held Back by Portfolio Mix

James Fisher & Sons PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell in the first half of 2022 as its portfolio mix held back operating margins, and that it expects underlying operating profit for the year to be broadly in line with 2021.

---

City of London Group FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened

City of London Group PLC on Wednesday reported a widened pretax loss for fiscal 2022 and said its performance is a reflection of the transition of the group, which is in line with its core strategy.

---

Halfords Group 20-Week Revenue Rose, Backs FY 2023 Pretax Profit Target

Halfords Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the 20-week period ended Aug. 19 rose, and backed its underlying pretax profit target for fiscal 2023.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 0435ET