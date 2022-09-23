Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG: I THINK IT IS A VERY GOOD DAY FOR…

09/23/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG: I THINK IT IS A VERY GOOD DAY FOR THE UK


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aItaly to slash 2023 growth forecast to just above 0.5%, sources say
RE
11:29aExplainer-When EU embargo comes, where will Russia sell its crude oil?
RE
11:27aUK finance minister declines to comment on fall in sterling
RE
11:23aGold drops to 2-1/2-year lows as dollar extends rally, yields firm
RE
11:20aHollywood's iconic sign gets big paint job before its 100th anniversary
RE
11:20aUK's ScotRail workers to strike on Oct. 10, union says
RE
11:17aSterling falls 1.95% against swiss franc to 1.0797, new low sinc…
RE
11:16aWhen asked about the fall in sterling, uk finance minister kwart…
RE
11:15aUK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG : The path we were on was not sustai…
RE
11:15aUK FINANCE MINISTER KWARTENG : It is absolutely fair to reduce pe…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
3RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
4Take Five: Intervention watch is here
5South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation

HOT NEWS