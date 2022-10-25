Advanced search
UK Fiscal Plan Unlikely to Prevent Further Falls in Pound

10/25/2022 | 06:40am EDT
1011 GMT - The pound is unlikely to receive much support from the government's upcoming medium-term fiscal plan, Rabobank says. The plan--expected on Oct. 31--could include tax hikes and spending cuts that further undermine the growth outlook, Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley says in a note. "While this will likely calm concerns about indigestion in the gilt [U.K. government bond] market and thus likely limit the risk of panic selling in GBP, it is unlikely to bring any overtly positive signals for the pound," she says. The U.K.'s poor fundamental backdrop suggests the pound will drop against the dollar in coming months, Foley says. Rabobank expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.06 in three months from 1.1314 currently. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Whitbread Swung to 1H Pretax Profit on Strong UK Leisure Demand

Whitbread PLC reported Tuesday a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 as revenue rose on strong leisure demand in the U.K., but said trading conditions in the value end of the pub-restaurant market remain challenging.

---

Shoe Zone FY 2022 Boosted by Full-Year Store Openings, Back-to-School Performance

Shoe Zone PLC said Tuesday that revenue for fiscal 2022 rose 31% as its stores benefited from a full year of trading and a positive back-to-school performance during the second half.

---

Eurowag Sees Strong 2022 To-Date; CFO to Step Down

W.A.G Payment Solutions PLC said Tuesday that it has performed strongly in the first nine-months of 2022, and Chief Financial Officer Magdalena Bartos intends to step down.

---

THG 3Q Revenue Boosted by Beauty, Nutrition; Backs 2022 Guidance

THG PLC on Tuesday reported a 2.1% rise in third-quarter revenue--which was boosted by beauty and nutrition, its two largest units--and backed its full-year guidance.

---

Sika-MBCC Merger Remedy Considered by U.K.'s CMA

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it was considering a solution to address concerns relating to the merger of Sika AG and MBCC Group.

---

Pendragon 3Q Underlying Profit Hit by Higher Costs, Interest; Backs FY Guidance

Pendragon PLC said Tuesday that underlying pretax profit for the third quarter of the year fell 41% as it booked higher interest charges and operating costs, and compared with a strong comparative performance, but said it remains on track to meet the board's full-year profit expectations.

---

Deepverge's Chief Executive Steps Down, Nigel Burton Appointed Interim CEO; Shares Fall

Deepverge PLC shares fell on Tuesday after it said that Chief Executive Gerard Brandon will step down with immediate effect and that Nigel Burton has been appointed interim chief executive.

---

Corero Sees Lower 2022 Earnings Despite Higher Revenue

Corero Network Security PLC said Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings for 2022 to fall as customer order timing has been hit by extended decision making and buying cycles, though revenue is expected to rise.

---

Upland Resources to Raise GBP310,000 for Malaysian Onshore Project

Upland Resources Ltd. said Tuesday that it will raise 310,000 pounds ($349,649) via a placing, and that it will use the proceeds to progress activities at Malaysia's onshore Block SK334.

---

Genuit 9-Month Revenue Rose; Sees 2022 Profit at Lower End of Views

Genuit Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue rose in the first nine-months of 2022, but that due to uncertainty hitting performance in the latter part of the third quarter it expects to report full-year profit at the lower end of analyst expectations.

---

On the Beach FY 2022 Sales 16% Ahead of Prepandemic Level; Underlying Pretax Profit in Line

On the Beach Group PLC said Tuesday that group sales for fiscal 2022 were 16% ahead of fiscal 2019, and that underlying pretax profit for the year was in line with market expectations.

---

Various Eateries to Miss FY 2022 Profit Forecasts but Beat Sales Estimates

Various Eateries PLC said Tuesday that it will miss fiscal 2022 profit expectations due to its decision not to pass on price increases to customers in full, but sales are expected to be beat forecasts at over 40 million pounds ($45.1 million).

---

Ingenta Plans to Return GBP2.1 Mln to Holders via Discounted Tender Offer

Ingenta PLC said Tuesday that it plans to return up to 2.1 million pounds ($2.4 million) to shareholders via a tender offer given its continued strong cash generation, which is expected to continue.

---

Altitude Group Sees 1H Revenue Rising; Expects to Meet 2022 Market Views

Altitude Group PLC said Tuesday that it has delivered strong revenue growth in the first half of fiscal 2023, and it expects to at least meet market expectations for the full-year. 

 
Market Talk:

London Stock Exchange Group Looks Increasingly Reliable

1017 GMT - London Stock Exchange Group's third-quarter update showed consistent progress, which should increasingly come to be expected, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. The stock-exchange and financial-information company has numerous cost levers at its disposal, enabling it to reiterate targets and reinforcing the self-help angle to the equity story, they say. Underlying revenue growth is being delivered at the top of its guidance range--7.0%--and its strong track record of cost control and synergy delivery provides confidence in its ability to hit its Ebitda margin target. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of GBP100.00.(kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

HSBC Drops After 3Q Profit Fall, Cautious Outlook

0941 GMT - Shares in HSBC Holdings top the FTSE 100 fallers, down 7% after the bank reported lower third-quarter profit and set aside $1.1 billion of provisions for expected credit losses. The Asian-focused banking giant increased adjusted pretax profit by 18% to $6.5 billion, boosted by the highest level of net interest income in many years, Hargreaves Lansdown says. "Far from delighting in the news though, the market has reacted by pushing the shares down," HL fund manager Steve Clayton says in a note. "Investors were unsettled by an unexpected announcement of a change of chief financial officer and a cautious outlook for 2023," he adds. (philip.waller@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 0639ET

HOT NEWS