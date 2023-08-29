(Alliance News) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

During the Wednesday visit, "the two sides will have in-depth communication on China-UK relations and on international and regional issues of shared concern", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

"It is hoped that the UK side will work alongside China in upholding a spirit of mutual respect, conduct in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding, and promote the stable development of China-UK relations," he added.

Cleverly's visit was initially expected to take place in July, but was postponed due to the mysterious disappearance of Beijing's now ex-foreign minister Qin Gang.

Relations between the UK and China have soured over a number of issues, including human rights, tech and Beijing's crackdown in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Hawkish elements in Britain's ruling Conservative party have urged London to take a tougher stance on China.

But Cleverly has called for a pragmatic, constructive and united Western approach to China's rising clout, acknowledging the need to work in partnership with Beijing.

source: AFP

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.