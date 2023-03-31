UK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'

0956 GMT - The U.K.'s economic growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter may have been pretty feeble, but since the country had earlier been expected to enter a recession, the fact that GDP figures were revised upward is something to celebrate, AJ Bell's head of financial analysis Danni Hewson says in a note. Households had their finances and savings bolstered by energy-support payments since October, along with substantially lower actual energy bills than they might have been thanks to the government's cap, she says. But this raises the question about whether the support would have been better spent on targeted help rather than available to all, Hewson says. Consumers spent less on both the real and virtual high street, but the services sector was given a boost by holiday bookings, she adds. (edward.frankl@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Rio Tinto and First Quantum to Form JV for La Granja Copper Project in Peru

Rio Tinto PLC said Friday that it will form a joint venture with the Canadian First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru.

---

Rolls-Royce Names Helen McCabe Chief Finance Officer

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Friday that Helen McCabe will join the board as chief financial officer later in the year.

---

Vanquis Banking 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Loan Book Growth

Vanquis Banking Group PLC on Friday reported a rise in 2022 pretax profit as it saw strong loan book growth across its businesses and said it has seen positive momentum from the fourth quarter continue into 2023.

---

Abingdon Health 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed on Lower Costs

Abingdon Health PLC said Friday that its pretax loss narrowed for the first half of fiscal 2023 after booking lower costs, and that it expects revenue in the second half to be significantly ahead of that seen in the first half.

---

James Halstead First Half Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs, But Sees Pressures Easing

James Halstead PLC said Friday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 fell on the back of higher expenses, despite reaching record revenue levels, but expects inflationary pressures and logistic costs to improve.

---

NCC Group Cuts Fiscal 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance

NCC Group PLC on Friday lowered its adjusted operating profit guidance for fiscal 2023 citing the further deterioration of the macro-economic and market environment on its businesses.

---

Dignity Swings to 2022 Pretax Loss on Higher Admin Cost, Impairment Charge

Dignity PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss in 2022 due to higher administrative expenses and impairment charge.

---

3i Infrastructure Says Portfolio Performed Strongly in 2H

3i Infrastructure PLC said that its portfolio performed strongly in the second half of fiscal 2023, and that the preparations for the potential divestment of portfolio company Attero were at an advanced stage.

---

Inchcape to Buy Mercedes-Benz's Indonesian Business in JV With Local Partner

Inchcape PLC said Friday that it has agreed to buy Mercedes-Benz Group AG's Indonesian business in a joint venture with local partner Indomobil Sukses Internasional.

---

On the Beach Names Jon Wormald as New CFO, Sets Date for New CEO Start

On the Beach Group PLC said Friday that it has appointed Jon Wormald as new chief financial officer, effective June 30, at which point the company's previously announced succession plan will be enacted.

---

Parkmead Shares Fall After 1H Swing to Pretax Loss on License Impairments

Parkmead Group PLC shares fell on Friday after the group reported a swing to pretax loss dragged by one-off impairments despite a revenue jump.

---

Goldplat 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Lower Ghana, South Africa Revenue

Goldplat PLC said Friday that pretax profit fell for the first half of fiscal 2023 as revenue at the Ghana and South Africa recovery operations declined.

---

Shearwater Shares Fall After Warning of FY 2023 Market Expectations Miss

Shearwater Group PLC shares fell Friday after the group said that it expects its fiscal 2023 performance to significantly miss market expectations on the back of a worse-than-previously anticipated costumer backdrop.

---

Computacenter Posts Stable 2022 Pretax Profit, Names New CFO

Computacenter PLC on Friday posted a 2022 pretax profit broadly in line with the previous year and named a new chief financial officer.

---

UnitedHealth Takeover of EMIS Faces Further UK Competition Investigation

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it will refer the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s 1.24 billion-pound ($1.54 billion) deal to buy EMIS Group PLC to a phase two investigation.

---

De La Rue Considering Content of Requisition Notice to Remove Chairman Kevin Loosemore

De La Rue PLC said Friday that the board was considering the contents and legality of a requisition notice requesting a general meeting to vote on removing Chairman Kevin Loosemore and appoint Pepyn Dinandt as chairman of the board.

---

Tekmar Group to Raise Up to GBP7.3 Mln via Share Placing

Tekmar Group PLC on Friday said it intends to raise up to 7.275 million pounds ($9 million) through the placement of shares and will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and provide cash headroom for fiscal 2023.

---

Aura Energy Shares Fall After Requesting Australian Trading Suspension

Aura Energy Ltd. shares fell on Friday after the company requested the Australian Securities Exchange to immediately suspend its share trading.

---

Asimilar Group Shares Drop After Requesting Temporary Suspension

Shares in Asimilar Group PLC dropped 35% on Friday after the company requested the temporary suspension of its shares as it won't be able to publish its audited financial results by March 31, as required by AIM rules.

---

TPXImpact Shares Rise on Early 2023 Performance, Financial Covenants Waiver

Shares in TPXImpact Holdings PLC rose Friday after it said its performance in January and February was in line with management expectations and that it has been granted a waiver in reference to financial covenants.

---

Gfinity 1H Pretax Loss Widened Despite Revenue Rising on Esport Sales

Gfinity PLC said Friday that its pretax loss widened in the first half of fiscal 2023, but that revenue rose 24% on strong sales in esports division.

---

Inspirit Energy Shares Fall After 1H Results

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC fell Friday after the company reported its half-year performance and said it has been concluding the stage two development of its micro combined heat and power boilers.

---

R&Q Insurance Appoints Jeffrey Hayman as Chairman, William Spiegel as CEO

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. said Friday that it has appointed Jeffrey Hayman as nonexecutive chairman with immediate effect.

---

Pensana Shares Plummet After Going-Concern Warning

Shares in Pensana PLC slumped 30% on Friday after the group warned about its ability to continue as a going concern as it needs extra funding to settle outstanding amounts to suppliers and meet its commitments.

---

Britvic Appoints Rebecca Napier as CFO

Britvic PLC said Friday that it has appointed Rebecca Napier as chief financial officer.

---

Pantheon Infrastructure Considers GBP10 Mln Buyback

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC on Friday said it intends to launch a share buyback program of up to 10 million pounds ($12.4 million) if its share price stays low.

---

HealthBeacon 2022 Pretax Loss Widened; Sees Strong Near-Term Revenue Growth

HealthBeacon PLC said Friday that its pretax loss widened in 2022 despite a rise in revenue, and that it expects significant near-term growth thanks to launches in coming quarters.

---

Permanent TSB Group's New Chair Julie O'Neill Starts as Robert Elliott Retires

Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC said Friday Julie O'Neill had taken on the position of chair and succeeds Robert Elliott who retires from the board.

---

Pantheon Resources 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed as It Reported Revenue From Alkaid Rig

Pantheon Resources PLC on Friday posted a narrowed pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 and said it has enough resources to continue operations until the end of the year.

---

Georgia Capital Sells Three Assets for $28 Mln

Georgia Capital PLC said Friday that it has sold three assets of its hospitality business for $28 million, with the funds to be used to delever the hospitality business's balance sheet.

---

Quarto Shares Rise on 2022 Profit Increase from Lower Costs

Quarto Group Inc. shares rose Friday after it said that 2022 pretax profit rose despite a slip in revenue, as it reduced the cost of sales.

---

ECSC Shares Rise on Premium Takeover Offer by Daisy Corporate Services

Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltd. said Friday that it plans to buy cybersecurity-services provider ECSC Group PLC, valuing it at 5.4 million pounds ($6.7 million), and granting shareholders a significant payout.

---

Northwest Healthcare Properties Swings to 4Q Loss, Secures Funding for U.K. Portfolio

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has secured funding from an institutional investment for its U.K. portfolio, but said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher leverage and interest rates.

MARKET TALK:

Vanquis Banking Gains After FY Profit Tops Hopes

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0827ET