UK GDP collapsed slightly less than first thought in Q2

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by a
record 19.8% in the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19
lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than
an initial estimate of a 20.4% fall in output, official figures
showed on Wednesday.
Output during the three months to the end of June was 21.5%
lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics
said.
Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from
COVID-19, with more than 42,000 fatalities.
Britain's economy also contracted more in the second quarter
alone than that of any other major advanced economy.
This partly reflects how elsewhere in Europe, more economic
damage came in the first quarter due to earlier lockdown
measures in countries such as Italy, France and Spain.
Comparing output in Q2 with its level a year earlier, Spain
also reported a 21.5% drop and France a 19.0% decline, similar
to Britain's performance.
Britain's economy has rebounded sharply since the lockdown
began to ease from May onwards, and Bank of England Governor
Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he expected Q3 GDP data would
show an annual decline in the range of 7%-10%.
However, he warned the expansion was likely to lose pace,
with unemployment set to rise, some parts of the economy still
facing COVID restrictions and headwinds from a recent jump in
cases.
Due to regional spikes in COVID, much of Britain is under a
partial lockdown which limits people's ability to meet others
not in their households - hitting the hospitality sector in
particular - though schools and workplaces remain open.
