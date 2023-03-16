UK Gilt Yields Fall After ECB Rate Decision

1351 GMT - U.K. gilt yields fall after the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.5% on Thursday. The decision was in line with the consensus by economists in a WSJ poll. The U.K. 10-year gilt yield trades at 3.298%, down from 3.314% before the rate decision, according to Tradeweb. The U.K. 2-year gilt yield trades at 3.237%, down from 3.255% beforehand. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Vodafone Business CEO Vinod Kumar to Retire

Vodafone Group PLC on Thursday said that the chief executive officer of Vodafone Business, Vinod Kumar, will retire on Dec. 31 to pursue a portfolio career.

Halma Sees FY 2023 Adjusted Profit Rising In-Line With Market Views

Halma PLC said Thursday that fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit is expected to be in line with market expectations as it has enjoyed organic, constant-currency revenue growth in all areas in the year-to-date.

Rentokil Initial Upgrades Midterm Views on Back of Terminix Acquisition

Rentokil Initial PLC upgraded its medium-term guidance on Thursday on the back of the acquisition and integration of Terminix, after reporting a worse-than-expected pretax profit fall in 2022.

Polymetal International Swung to 2022 Net Loss; Won't Declare Dividend

Polymetal International PLC said Thursday that it swung to a net loss in 2022 and won't declare a dividend, as sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine caused costs to rise and metal prices to fall.

Helios Towers 2022 Pretax Loss Widened as Expenses Rose

Helios Towers PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss for 2022 widened as revenue rose, driven by an increase in expenses.

DFS Furniture Narrows FY 2023 Guidance Toward Lower End After 1H Pretax Profit Fell

DFS Furniture PLC said Thursday that pretax profit fell in the first half of fiscal 2023, and revised its full-year guidance for pretax profit excluding brand amortization toward the lower end of its previous view.

Savills 2022 Pretax Profit Slipped on Higher Costs; Chairman to Step Down

Savills PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit fell despite a rise in revenue, driven by increased operating expenses, and Chairman Nicholas Ferguson said he plans to retire toward the end of the year.

National World 2022 Pretax Profit Rose as Costs Fell

National World PLC said Thursday that pretax profit rose in 2022 as costs fell.

Pineapple Power to Raise GBP350,000 for Future Acquisitions

Pineapple Power Corp. said Thursday that it has secured 350,000 pounds ($421,995) of new funds via a share placing and subscription and will use the money toward any future acquisition costs and for general working capital needs.

Empiric Student's 2022 Profits, Revenue Rose on Record Occupancy

Empiric Student Property PLC said Thursday that pretax profit and revenue significantly rose in 2022 on record occupancy levels and pricing, and the values of its properties being revised up.

Investec Sees FY 2023 Earnings Increase on Client Acquisition, Rising Rates

Investec PLC said Thursday that it expects fiscal 2023 earnings to increase following a robust performance and increasing interest rates despite the macroeconomic backdrop.

F.W. Thorpe 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Sales; Declares Increased Dividend

F.W. Thorpe PLC said Thursday that its pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose on strong sales, especially in its Thorlux segment, and that it has declared an increased interim dividend.

Eurowag Backs Mid-Term Guidance After 2022 Pretax Profit Boost

W.A.G Payment Solutions PLC on Thursday posted a rise in pretax profit for 2022 and said it entered 2023 in a strong position as it reiterated its mid-term guidance.

Restore 2022 Revenue, Profit Rose; 2023 Performance in Line

Restore PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for 2022 rose slightly as revenue increased and that 2023 has started in line with its expectations.

Centamin 2H Pretax Profit Rose on Cost Savings, Higher Production

Centamin PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for the second half of 2022 rose, as cost savings helped its bottom line and revenue grew thanks to higher production.

Gym Group 2022 Loss Narrowed as Revenue Rose; Warns of Uneven 2023 Start

Gym Group PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss for 2022 narrowed as revenue rose on a higher number of business days and a post Covid-19 recovery, but that its start to 2023 has been uneven.

OSB Group 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Loan Book Growth; To Buyback Shares

OSB Group PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for 2022 rose, driven by loan book growth and improved net interest margin, and launched a share buyback program and a special dividend.

Hurricane Energy Shares Jump After Board Agrees to GBP249M Takeover

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC rose 16% on Thursday after the company said that it has agreed to a 249.0 million pound ($300.2 million) takeover by Prax Exploration & Production PLC.

Union Jack Oil Wressle Well Beating Production Expectations

Union Jack Oil PLC said Thursday that production from the Wressle hydrocarbon development in England is exceeding expectations, with total production now exceeding 390,000 barrels of oil.

PensionBee Confident of Hitting Profitability Target By End of Year

PensionBee Group PLC on Thursday said it is on track to meet its profitability target by the end of 2023 as it posted a narrower pretax loss for 2022.

Home REIT Gets Deadline Extension for Bluestar Group Takeover Bid

Home REIT PLC said Thursday that the deadline for Bluestar Group Ltd. to make a firm intention of an offer for the company or walk away has been extended to April 13.

Eurocell 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Restructuring Cost; Proposes Increased Dividend

Eurocell PLC said Thursday that its pretax profit for 2022 fell on restructuring costs and a market slowdown in the second half-year, but that revenue rose on price increases, and that it proposed an increased dividend.

Bridgepoint 2022 Pretax Profit Doubled on Higher Fees

Bridgepoint Group PLC on Thursday said pretax profit more than doubled in 2022 as it increased management fees in its private equity and credit strategies and saw resilient investment returns despite volatile markets.

John Lewis Partnership FY 2023 Pretax Loss Widened on Property Write Downs

John Lewis Partnership PLC said Thursday that pretax loss for fiscal 2023 widened mainly due to the property write downs.

Sosandar Appoints Nick Mustoe as Interim Nonexecutive Chairman

Sosandar PLC said Thursday that it has appointed nonexecutive director Nick Mustoe as interim nonexecutive chairman with immediate effect.

CloudCoCo 2022 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs

CloudCoCo Group PLC on Thursday said its pretax loss widened in fiscal 2022, while its revenue tripled as it integrated the four business it bought the previous year.

Ediston Property Investment Launches Strategic Review, Mulls Merger or Sale

Ediston Property Investment Co. said Thursday that it is undertaking a strategic review of options available to maximize shareholder value, including a preference for a merger with one or more other real estate investment trusts.

Kazera Global FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened; Gets New Investor

Kazera Global PLC on Thursday reported a much widened pretax loss for fiscal 2022 as cost of sales wiped out its revenue and after booking higher costs.

Burford Capital Shares Fall After Fair Value Approach Change, Delayed Results

Shares in Burford Capital Ltd. fell on Thursday after the company said it is modifying its fair value approach and doesn't know if there will be a material change in its asset values, delaying the publication of its 2022 results.

Currys Cuts FY 2023 Guidance After Weak Nordics Performance; Names New Nordics CEO

Currys PLC on Thursday lowered its fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit guidance, blaming a weaker Nordics performance due to a tough consumer environment, high cost inflation and competitive intensity.

Eurocell Looks Set to Weather Tough 2023

1414 GMT - Eurocell is facing a tough 2023, but looks well-positioned for improvement into 2024, Berenberg analysts Robert Chantry and Harry Goad write in a research note. The U.K. manufacturer of PVC products saw 2022 sales, EBIT and adjusted pretax profit rise on year, but 2023 will undoubtedly be a tougher year, Berenberg says. Around 80% of Eurocell's revenue comes from the U.K. repair, maintenance and improvement market, which is forecast to decline 9%. Together with a tough 1H comparison, 2023 should be 2H-weighted, with the April-May selling season key, the brokerage notes. However, "we think there is a genuine opportunity to take market share through these tough markets given Eurocell's ability to manage service levels and the progress made with new fabrication customers," Berenberg says. Shares are up 1.81% at 141 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

UK Gilt Yields Volatile on Concerns About Global Banking System

1312 GMT - Investor unease about the global banking sector is causing "sharp and volatile market moves" in U.K. assets, including government bonds, say AXA Investment Managers head of macro research David Page and G7 economist Modupe Adegbembo in a note. "This volatile reaction in the U.K. is compared to even greater volatility in the U.S. markets," the economists say. The U.K. 10-year gilt yield last trades at 3.350%, up around 2 basis points today, after rising as high as 3.432%, Tradeweb data show. The U.K. 2-year gilt yield last trades at 3.264%, down around 2bps. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

---

BHP's Samarco UK Case Adds More Claimants But Their Chance of Success Is Limited

