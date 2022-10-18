UK Government Likely to Need More Measures to Stabilize Medium-Term Debt

0822 GMT - Markets have welcomed the policy U-turn from the U.K. government, and further measures are likely to be announced to stabilize the country's medium-term fiscal position, Barclays economists Fabrice Montagne and Abbas Khan say in a note. The new U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt will likely have to go beyond reversing the mini-budget to restore fiscal sustainability, meaning that he will need to find another GBP15 billion in tax or spending measures to control the deficit and stabilize debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium-term, they say. "We believe the Chancellor is likely to announce a combination of spending and tax measures to close (part) of this gap at the publication of the Medium Term Fiscal Plan on Oct. 31," Barclays says. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)

THG Shareholder SoftBank Sells Entire Shareholding for GBP31.4 Mln

THG PLC said late Monday that SoftBank Corp. has sold its entire interest in the company to Qatar Holding LLC and THG's Chief Executive and founder Matthew Moulding for 31.4 million pounds ($35.7 million).

Ninety One's Assets Under Management Fell in 2Q

Ninety One PLC said Tuesday that its assets under management for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased when compared with the previous quarter.

Aveva Sees 1H Revenue Decline Amid Cost Increases

Aveva Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2023 declined by a low-single-digit rate on year on an organic constant currency basis as costs increased significantly against the first half of the prior year, which was affected by Covid-19.

FinnCap Gets Takeover Approach From Panmure Gordon; In Early Stage Talks

finnCap Group PLC said Tuesday that it has received a takeover approach from Panmure Gordon Group Ltd. and that talks between the companies are at an early stage.

Moneysupermarket.com 3Q Revenue Rose; Sees 2022 Ebitda at Upper End of Market Views

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Tuesday reported a 33% rise in third-quarter revenue and said it is guiding for Ebitda to be toward the upper end of market expectations for the year.

Revolution Bars Delays Accounts Due to Substantial Transaction

Revolution Bars Group PLC said Tuesday that it is in the final stages of a "substantial transaction," and that its fiscal 2022 accounts will therefore be delayed at this time.

888 Holdings 3Q Revenue Fell Following Netherlands Exit, Increased UK Player Safety Measures

888 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that third-quarter revenue fell on a pro forma basis following the acquisition of the international business of William Hill, primarily driven by enhanced U.K. online player safety measures and the closure of the Netherlands business.

Bellway FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Provisions; Sees Demand Moderating

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its pretax profit fell in fiscal 2022 due to increased safety provisions though revenue rose, and it has seen demand moderate going into fiscal 2023.

Wise Upgrades FY 2023 Views After 2Q Revenue Rose 60%

Wise PLC said Tuesday that it has again upgraded its fiscal 2023 guidance, citing robust revenue growth during the second quarter.

Advanced Oncotherapy Raises GBP6 Mln via Premium Subscription by Shareholder

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Tuesday that it is raising 6 million pounds ($6.8 million) via a premium share subscription by one of its largest shareholders, and will use the money to support its operations.

CyanConnode Holdings Raises GBP500,000 for Working Capital Purposes

CyanConnode Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 500,000 pounds ($567,950) via a share subscription with an existing shareholder, and will use the money for working capital purposes.

Ibstock Sees 2022 Performance Ahead of Views After Strong 3Q

Ibstock PLC said Tuesday that it expects performance for 2022 to be above its previous expectations after the third quarter was ahead amid robust demand patterns and strong operational performance.

Sosandar Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views Following Robust 1H

Sosandar PLC said Tuesday that performance for fiscal 2023 is in line with expectations, backed by robust revenue and a profit increase during the first half.

Lookers Lifts 2022 Profit Guidance; To Launch Buyback

Lookers PLC said Tuesday that its underlying pretax profit for the full year is expected to be materially ahead of its previous views, and said it will launch a share buyback program.

PageGroup Names Nick Kirk as Chief Executive

PageGroup PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Nick Kirk as its next chief executive, replacing Steve Ingham who is stepping down on Dec. 31.

Angle to Close Canadian Facilities to Increase Cash Runway

Angle PLC said Tuesday that it plans to close its Canadian facilities, to streamline its operations and increase its cash runway.

Mind Gym Sees 1H Revenue Rise on Growth, Strong Dollar

Mind Gym PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report a rise in first-half revenue after booking underlying growth in the U.S. and benefiting from the recent strengthening of the dollar.

Up Global Sourcing Renews Russell Hobbs Trademark

Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has renewed its trademark license agreement with Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., granting an exclusive license to use the "Russell Hobbs" trademark for nonelectrical kitchen and laundry products.

Capital Ltd 3Q Revenue Rose on Robust Demand

Capital Ltd. said Tuesday that revenue for the third quarter rose on continued robust demand across blue-chip portfolio customers.

IntegraFin Holdings 4Q Funds Under Direction Fell on Market Volatility

IntegraFin Holdings PLC said Tuesday that funds under direction for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 fell amid volatile markets, but performance has been resilient.

Saietta Sees Positive Momentum, FY 2023 Revenue Soaring; Shares Rise

Saietta Group PLC shares rose Tuesday after it said it has seen significant positive momentum, and it expects revenue to greatly increase in fiscal 2023.

Rises in Long-Term Gilt Yields Look Contained, Boosting Their Appeal

0829 GMT - The market reaction on Monday after the U.K. government reversed plans for unfunded tax cuts suggests that the recent rise in long-term gilt yields should now be contained, providing investors with more confidence to buy 30-year gilts, RBC analysts say in a note. The comments come ahead of an auction of GBP2.5 billion in a July 2051 gilt set for Tuesday. "Given this resistance and the magnitude of the rally over yesterday's session, we would expect to see some concessions this morning as we head into the supply event," the analysts say. The yield on the 30-year gilt on Monday dropped around 40 basis points on the day to 4.375%, and last trades at 4.357%, according to Tradeweb. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

888 Looks Priced for Failure After William Hill Deal

0828 GMT - 888 Holdings is priced for failure as its GBP1.8 billion gross debt pile after the acquisition of the international business of William Hill overshadows the business, Peel Hunt analysts say in a research note. The online betting and gaming company should attempt to undertake a comprehensive refinancing once success with William Hill can be demonstrated, and it looks to have enough available liquidity for the time being, they add. "Once 888 has proven it has William Hill under control it should be able to refinance at lower cost even if current tough debt market conditions were to continue," they say. Peel Hunt reiterates its buy rating on the stock but lowers its target price to 210 pence from 500 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Aveva Update Shouldn't Dampen Schneider's Takeover Appetite

0814 GMT - Aveva Group's first-half update supports caution on the stock, but shouldn't dilute Schneider's appetite for its $10.8 billion takeover, Jefferies analysts Charles Brennan and Alex Nguyen say in a research note. The U.K. engineering and industrial-software company's annualized recurring revenue comments show no acceleration from the 11% in 1Q and leaves the company well adrift of full-year guidance for the metric, they say. Looking forward, revenue seasonality is said to be at a similar level to previous years, implying an around 44%-56% first- to second-half weighting, though foreign exchange may distort this, they add. Jefferies has a hold rating on the stock with a price target of 3,250.00 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

IntegraFin's Negative Market Movement Was Lower Than Expected

0807 GMT - IntegraFin's funds under direction update gives signs of slowing net flows but negative market movements were less than feared, RBC Capital Markets Ben Bathurst says in a research note. The British financial-platform reported net flows were 20% below RBC's expectations, the analyst notes. Negative market movements represented a 2% hit on net flows, being below the minus 3% expected anticipated by RBC, Bathurst says. On the other hand, IntegraFin's funds under direction fall is out of the company's control, given that the company doesn't direct client assets into investments, the analyst says. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

