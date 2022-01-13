UK-India talks offer 'golden opportunity' for Scotch Whisky

Commenting as trade talks between the UK and India are launched, Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said:

"The new year offers new hope for reducing the longstanding 150% tariff on Scotch Whisky in India.

"Launching UK/India trade talks offers a golden opportunity to reach an ambitious tariff reduction in an early harvest deal that could grow Scotch Whisky exports to India by £1 billion over five years. Tackling the tariff and State level regulatory issues would open the market up to smaller producers who are effectively locked out by the substantial barriers to trade.

"Improved market access for Scotch would enable an increasing number of Indian consumers to enjoy our premium product. It would also be good for our industry and Indian government tax revenues - a win-win for all."

