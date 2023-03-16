1003 GMT - W.A.G Payment Solutions, known as Eurowag, has a standout financial profile of double-digit revenue growth and more than 43% adjusted Ebitda margins which offers an attractive investment opportunity, Peel Hunt says in a note after the integrated payments and mobility platform published its 2022 results. "We forecast the strong double-digit growth momentum to continue in 2023 and beyond, with cross-sell driven synergies from Inelo likely to augment our high teens growth forecast," analysts Gautam Pillai and Advika Jalan say, also pointing to its healthy underlying free cash flow generation which provides rapid deleveraging and firepower for further accretive M&A. Shares are up 1.5% at 83 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Deliveroo's Profit Ambitions Seen as Challenging in Face of Competition, Market Conditions

0957 GMT - Deliveroo has two big problems looming over it, households with less money in their pockets and competing demands for disposable cash, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says in a research note. The food-delivery company may suffer as a more difficult economic backdrop could stymie its efforts to show the market that it is nearing a time when it delivers meaningful cash flow and profit, he adds. "Undoubtedly there will still be an appetite for ordering food through an easy-to-use platform but fierce competition in a market which also features big names like Just Eat and Uber Eats makes turning a profit hard," Mould says. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

Burford's Results Delay Raises Financial Covenants Breach Concerns

0954 GMT - Burford Capital's delayed 2022 results increase risk of potential breach of covenants on debt issuance, says Canaccord Genuity in a note after the finance and asset-management company said it is modifying its fair value approach after the SEC reviewed its methodology. "If the company cannot provide audited financial statements by 30 April, Burford would be in default under the indentures governing its senior notes if unremedied for 60 days following written notice. It is this aspect of potential breach in our view that is most concerning," say analysts Portia Patel and Justin Bates. Canaccord places its rating on the stock under review from hold, citing significant uncertainty on the group's financial statements. Shares shed 12.7% at 541.5 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Burford Capital's Business Activity Pick-Up Is Encouraging

0952 GMT - Burford Capital's update shows a legal-easing of the blockage, Jefferies says in a note after the finance and asset-management company posted a business update for the year. The brokerage notes an encouraging pick-up in business activity levels in the second half of 2022 as pandemic-related blockages in court and legal processes were dislodged, with positive momentum gathering pace into 2023. On Burfurd's engagement with the SEC on the fair value of its legal finance assets, Jefferies says its "sense is that these discussions have been progressing constructively and that resulting modifications to Burford's fair value approach should validate its historical disclosures." Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock. Shares drop 12.2% to 545 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Helios Towers Growth Prospects Look Structurally Underpinned

0935 GMT - Helios Towers' strong organic growth is the highlight of a 2022 print that saw the company deliver slightly ahead of consensus, Jefferies analysts Jerry Dellis and Yi Hsin Yeoh say in a research note. The telecommunications infrastructure company's CPI escalators proved effective, as did protections against fuel price inflation and adverse foreign exchange, they note. What's more, they say growth prospects remain structurally underpinned by mobile data demand, inflation-linkage, long-term contracts with blue-chip tenants and hard-currency income. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock and raises its target price to 175.00 pence, from 170.00 pence previously. Shares trade up 3.6% at 108.40 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

UK, European Government Bond Yields Rise Ahead of ECB Rate Decision

0930 GMT - U.K. and European government bond yields rise ahead of the European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday due to renewed expectations that it will opt to raise rates by 50 basis points as planned, say Daiwa Capital Markets analysts in a note. "ECB is likely to press ahead with pre-committed pace of tightening of 50bps despite heightened financial instability," they say. After sharp falls on Wednesday, government bond yields "have shifted slightly higher this morning," the analysts say. The U.K. 10-year gilt yield rises around 7bps to 3.403%, Tradeweb data show. The German 10-year Bund yield is up 10bps at 2.235%. The ECB decision is due at 1315 GMT, followed by a press conference at 1345 GMT. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

---

Helios Towers' 2022 Results Demonstrate Resilience, Berenberg Says

0920 GMT - Helios Towers reported a great set of results for 2022, with record growth in sites, tenancies and portfolio free cash flow, Berenberg analysts say in a research note. The telecommunications infrastructure company's performance--despite supply-chain issues and macroeconomic uncertainty--demonstrates its resilient business model, which can weather difficult periods well due to its long-term inflation-protected contracted revenue profile, they say. With a heightened focus on sustainable value creation, the analysts say they look forward to margin progression and record cashflows this year, and that they think Helios represents a safe way to navigate the current market conditions. Berenberg has a buy rating on the stock. Shares trade up 3.7% at 108.50 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

Sterling Vs Euro Seen Driven by European Banks' Performance

0907 GMT - Stress in the European banking sector overshadowed the U.K. government's budget on Wednesday and may continue to drive sterling against the euro in the near-term, ING says. The budget was "generally seen to strike the right notes" but it was hard to determine a sterling reaction given stress in financial markets, which sent EUR/GBP lower, ING analyst Chris Turner says in a note. The European banking sector's performance will continue to determine EUR/GBP moves, although should the European Central Bank credibly lift interest rates 50 basis points in a 1315 GMT decision without unnerving banking stocks, EUR/GBP could rise above 0.8800, he says. EUR/GBP rises 0.2% to 0.8789 after hitting a 12-week low of 0.8718 Wednesday, according to FactSet. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

---

Rentokil's Terminix Integration Seen as Progressing Well

0849 GMT - Rentokil's 2022 performance was reassuring, while the Terminix integration is progressing well as synergy targets were upgraded, Jefferies analysts Allen Wells and Kean Marden say in a note. The pest-control, hygiene and work-wear services provider's 2022 synergies of $13 million was better than expected, they say. Looking ahead, new midterm targets are for at least 5% organic growth, but restructuring costs for 2023 are high still, the analysts note. "We forecast around 4% organic growth for the combined group, with Ebita margins at 16.7% driven mainly by synergies and operational improvements at Terminix," they say. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0703ET