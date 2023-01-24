Advanced search
UK Issues GBP6 Billion in October 2053 Gilt

01/24/2023
By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K. issued 6 billion pounds ($7.43 billion) in 3.75% October 2053-dated gilts via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the new issue closed in excess of GBP65 billion, including joint lead manager interest of GBP5 billion, the same bank said. The spread was set 2.75 basis points above the yield of the 3.75% July 2052 gilt, the same bank said. The gilt was priced at 100.492, at a yield of 3.7232%.

Bookrunners of the issue were Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank, Natwest Markets and Santander.


Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1005ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.03% 11.93 Delayed Quote.12.54%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.30% 298 Delayed Quote.11.92%
UK 10Y CASH 0.03% 3.3528 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
