UK Issues GBP6 Billion in October 2053 Gilt

By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K. issued 6 billion pounds ($7.43 billion) in 3.75% October 2053-dated gilts via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the new issue closed in excess of GBP65 billion, including joint lead manager interest of GBP5 billion, the same bank said. The spread was set 2.75 basis points above the yield of the 3.75% July 2052 gilt, the same bank said. The gilt was priced at 100.492, at a yield of 3.7232%.

Bookrunners of the issue were Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank, Natwest Markets and Santander.

