The defence ministry said work to jointly develop jet engine demonstrator technology will start early next year, with the UK investing an initial 30 million pounds ($39.8 million) in planning, digital designs and manufacturing.

A further 200 million pounds ($265.5 million) of UK funding is expected going forward, it added.

($1 = 0.7532 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by William Schomberg)