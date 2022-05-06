UK Labour leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph

In light of a police fine issued to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown rules, Starmer has been under increasing scrutiny over footage from April 2021 showing him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors.

The local police force could not immediately be reached for comment.

Asked on Wednesday what he was doing at the time the footage was filmed, Starmer said: "We were working, we stopped, we ate. No breach of the rules, no party."

Starmer has previously called for Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak to resign over fines they received relating to a birthday party celebration thrown for Johnson by staff in his Downing Street Office in June 2020.

