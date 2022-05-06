Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK Labour leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph

05/06/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer appears on BBC's Sunday Morning

LONDON (Reuters) -British police will investigate opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer over a potential breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules from 2021, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday without citing sources.

In light of a police fine issued to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown rules, Starmer has been under increasing scrutiny over footage from April 2021 showing him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors.

The local police force could not immediately be reached for comment.

Asked on Wednesday what he was doing at the time the footage was filmed, Starmer said: "We were working, we stopped, we ate. No breach of the rules, no party."

Starmer has previously called for Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak to resign over fines they received relating to a birthday party celebration thrown for Johnson by staff in his Downing Street Office in June 2020.

(Reporting by William James and Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aChina central bank to launch relending facility to aid transport, logistics sectors
RE
08:45aFutures briefly turn positive after April jobs data
RE
08:44aU.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:43aFutures briefly turn positive after April jobs data
RE
08:43aTaiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
08:41aU.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:41aPolish MPC sees risk of CPI remaining above target -minutes
RE
08:39aAs Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39aAs Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39aGold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
2Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS