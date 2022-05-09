Log in
News: Latest News
UK Labour's Starmer to offer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach - Sky News

05/09/2022 | 10:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister's Questions take place in parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will offer to resign if he is found by police to have broken COVID rules at a gathering last year, Sky News reported on Monday without citing sources.

Starmer is due to make a statement at 1500 GMT, a Labour spokesperson said.

British police said on Friday they would investigate Starmer over a potential breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2021 after receiving significant new information. [L5N2WY4J1]

Footage from April 2021 shows him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors during a visit to the northeast of England.

Starmer, who previously served as the country's top prosecutor, has led calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak to resign after they both received fines relating to a birthday party celebration thrown for Johnson by staff in his Downing Street office in June 2020.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS