Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK Monthly Grocery Inflation Accelerated Further in August

09/13/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


U.K. grocery inflation reached another record-high level in August, the latest report by Kantar showed.

Average households will be exposed to a potential price increase of 571 pounds ($667.10), the data-and-consulting company's report said, noting that like-for-like grocery price inflation increased to 12.4%.

Kantar's latest figure means that the average grocery bill will go to GBP5,181 from GBP4,610 a year if consumers don't make changes to what they buy and how they shop to cut costs, said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.

Aldi's sales increased by 18.7% over the three months to Sept. 4, seeing its market share increase by 1.2 percentage points to 9.3% and making it the U.K.'s fourth-largest supermarket for the first time, the report noted.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 0525ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aMore than half a million young children in Somalia facing malnutrition
RE
05:36aAnalysts cut 12-month earnings forecasts for Asian corporates on lower manufacturing
RE
05:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Hopes of -2-
DJ
05:31aELON MUSK : Hopes of Inflation Peak to Support Stocks
DJ
05:30aPope says he is always ready to go to China
RE
05:26aSterling creeps higher despite downbeat data as dollar wavers
RE
05:26aUK Monthly Grocery Inflation Accelerated Further in August
DJ
05:22aNew N.Korea propaganda posters highlight nuclear-tipped missiles
RE
05:21aGerman industry's expectations gloomy on possible energy shortage - ZEW
RE
05:15aGermany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
2Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
3Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 bln in India's Gujarat for chip, displ..

HOT NEWS