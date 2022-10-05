Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS OF ABOUT 225,000 IN SEPTEMBER - SMMT P…

10/05/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS OF ABOUT 225,000 IN SEPTEMBER - SMMT PRELIMINARY DATA


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aNorth Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
12:39aTaiwan says will protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group
RE
12:37aThai rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year despite floods - assoc
RE
12:37aUK registers 225,000 new car sales in September - SMMT
RE
12:30aUk new car registrations of about 225,000 in september - smmt p…
RE
12:27aGold retreats as dollar perks up ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
12:26aChina has 'destroyed' tacit agreement on Taiwan Strait - minister
RE
12:22aUAE non-oil private sector maintains strong growth in September - PMI
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
3Ebusco N : Australia and EnergyAustralia join forces
4Dye & Durham pitches $825 million deal for Link's units after buyout de..
5Gold retreats as dollar perks up ahead of U.S. jobs data

HOT NEWS