(Alliance News) - Nurses are to stage fresh strikes after rejecting the UK government's offer aimed at resolving the bitter NHS pay dispute.

The Royal College of Nursing announced that its members will walk out for 48 hours from 2000BST on April 30, without any derogations.

The move followed a 54% vote to reject an offer of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

The turnout among RCN members employed on NHS Agenda for Change contracts in England was 61%.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen has written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay to inform him of fresh strike action before the end of the month, and seek urgent re-opening of talks with the Government.

The RCN said the new strike will also involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt.

The RCN will now conduct a new England-wide statutory ballot to extend the scope and duration of the current mandate for industrial action.

The letter to Barclay said: "What has been offered to date is simply not enough. The Government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it.

"Since our talks in February, we have seen the pressures on the NHS continue to increase.

"The crisis in our health and care services cannot be addressed without significant action that addresses urgent recruitment and retention issues and nursing pay to bring this dispute to a close urgently.

"Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line.

"Meetings alone are not sufficient to prevent strike action and I will require an improved offer as soon as possible. In February, you opened negotiations directly with me and I urge you to do the same now.

"After a historic vote to strike, our members expect a historic pay award."

source: PA

