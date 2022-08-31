Log in
UK ONS says energy bill support won't feed into inflation stats
08/31/2022 | 02:17am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's statistics agency ruled on Wednesday that an energy bill rebate offered to households by the government will not feed directly into the country's inflation statistics.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William James)
© Reuters 2022
